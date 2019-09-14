Deadline’s Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Live Blog

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys are underway and we have Antonia Blyth, Matt Grobar and Diane Haithman are on the ground at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to report on all the winners coming out of the two-night ceremony before the Prime Time Emmys air on September 22.

Many iconic shows have end their run and Emmy staples like Game Of Thrones and Veep are vying for trophies at their final Emmy haul this weekend. 48 categories will be handed out tonight including Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Documentary Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Structured Reality Program and others. The accolades will continue Sunday as they will give out 49 Creative Arts Emmys.

Saturday’s ceremony will include presenters Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent), Seth Green (Robot Chicken), Mandy Hansen (Deadliest Catch), Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Lee Rosbach (Below Deck), Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer), Julio Torres (Los Espookys), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Necar Zadegan (Documentary Now!).

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will start at 5 p.m. both nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will air the awards at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21.

Follow along below as we give you a live play by play of night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmys.