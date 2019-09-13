’13 Going On 30′ Could Get Live TV Special Treatment After Trip To Broadway

As Deadline first reported in 2016, 13 Going On 30 producer Revolution Studios has been working on turning the 2004 romantic comedy feature starring Jennifer Garner into a Broadway musical.

Today on the Red Carpet at the Creative Arts Emmys, Revolution Studios Chief Executive Officer Vince Totino, executive producer of Fox’s Emmy-nominated Rent: Live, which Revolution co-produced, said he’d like to see 13 Going on 30 become the next live musical on TV after its stage production.

“Revolution has really large library of pictures, and we’re always looking for things to develop for a sequel (or) derivative projects,” Totino told Deadline. “13 Going on 30 is a fantastic movie that people loved and are still reacting to today… First it has to make the stage and theater, and once that occurs, who knows? It could come back as a live show. I would love for that to happen.”

Fox’s Rent: Live, production of the 1996 Tony Award-winning musical Rent, which Revolution previously adapted into the 2005 feature, landed five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live).