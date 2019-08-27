‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: ‘Parenthood’ Alum Lauren Graham Joins As Regular In Recasting

Parenthood and Gilmore Girls alumna Lauren Graham is set as a series regular opposite Jane Levy in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, NBC’s musical dramedy series, in a recasting. The series hails from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Lionsgate, The Tannenbaum Co., Paul Feig’s FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey Clarke (Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse just might be an incredibly wonderful gift.

Graham will play Jane, Zoey’s boss. She replaces Carmen Cusack, who played the role in the pilot.

The cast also includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Mary Steenburgen.

The casting marks Graham’s return to NBC following Parenthood, on which she played Sarah Braverman for all six seasons from 2010-15. Her breakout role came in Gilmore Girls, starring as Lorelei Gilmore for seven seasons.

