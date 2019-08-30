Look through cocaine and you’ll see the world… according to the first trailer for drug drama ZeroZeroZero from the team behind Gomorrah.

Sky, Canal+ and Amazon Prime have unveiled the trailer for the eight-part series, which will have its world premiere as a Special Event Out of Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 5.

The series, produced by Cattleya and Bartlebyfilm, is based on the book by Gomorrah scribe Roberto Saviano. Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabryel Byrne star in the series, directed by Stefano Sollima, that looks at international cocaine trafficking and its economic and political effects.

The drama will chart family dynamics, Mexican cartels, the ‘Ndrangheta (the Calabrian mafia) and corrupt businessmen. The stellar line up of directors also includes Pablo Trapero (The Clan) and Janus Metz (True Detective). After concluding the first weeks of shooting in New Orleans, principal photography moves on to Mexico and then to Italy and Africa.

The series will also feature actors Harold Torres (Sin Nombre), Giuseppe De Domenico (Euphoria), Francesco Colella (Made In Italy) and Tcheky Karyo (Nikita). It is developed by the same creative team behind TV series Gomorrah, Leonardo Fasoli, Stefano Bises, Saviano and Sollima, and is written by co-head writers Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz (The Bridge). Max Hurwitz (Hell On Wheels), Sollima and Maddalena Ravagli round out the team of writers.

The show will debut in 2020 on Canal+ in French-speaking Europe and Africa, on Sky in Italy, the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria, and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Spain. International sales are handled by Studiocanal.