U.S. Management & Production Firm Zero Gravity Opens UK Office, Taps ‘Sense8’ Exec Producer To Lead Division

LA management and production firm Zero Gravity has opened a UK office, appointing Brit producer Leon Clarance to head operations.

The company, whose credits include Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant and hit Netflix series Ozark, previously partnered with Clarance on Andrew Scott thriller A Dark Place (known in UK as Steel Country).

Clarance recently produced Jason Sudeikis-starring movie Kodachrome and was an executive producer on Netflix series Sense8. His remit at Zero Gravity will be to attract acting, writing, directing and below-the-line talent to the company with a view to producing and financing material which has international appeal whilst building a team from scratch.

Clarance, A Dark Place director Simon Fellows and Zero Gravity partner Mark Williams are currently in pre-production on The Department, a sci-fi-thriller created by Fellows and co-written by Luke Garrett which examines current themes of civil liberties and state intervention. Zero Gravity and Clarance have also recently acquired the remake rights to the 1978 thriller The Medusa Touch which starred Richard Burton and Lee Remick for Fellows to adapt and direct.

Formerly founder and CEO of Motion Picture Capital, the UK based financier and production company, Clarance is also a co-founder of Georgeville Television, a U.S. based TV outfit formed with Marc Rosen.

Zero Gravity said of the expansion, “Leon’s industry experience and diverse skillset makes him the perfect choice to expand our Zero Gravity brand overseas. He has phenomenal taste in material, and has a keen eye for discovering new talent. Not only will he play a key role in producing projects through our banner, he will help grow our roster of some of the industry’s top clients.”

Clarance said, “I’m delighted to be reteaming with Zero Gravity. Their stable of immensely talented actors, creators, directors and below-the-line talent provides such a brilliant community with which to produce stories which are relevant to audiences both in Europe and the US and further afield. I’m looking forward to developing material with their existing clients whilst nurturing and providing a stage for a new generation of creatives to find their voices and audiences in this ever-changing distribution landscape where stories remain the most important element of entertainment.”

Zero Gravity is the latest U.S. management and production firm to grow its UK presence after Anonymous Content entered the market last year.