Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name) and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of) are set to star opposite Bryan Cranston in Your Honor, Showtime’s limited series based on the hot Israeli drama format (Kvodo). The legal thriller hails from Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King. The 10-episode series, produced by CBS TV Studios, is slated to go into production this fall in New Orleans.

Written by British TV writer-playwright Moffat, Your Honor is adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The legal thriller rips through all strata of New Orleans society.

Stuhlbarg will play Tommy, the much-feared head of a crime family.

Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Black-D’Elia will portray Frannie, Adam’s girlfriend.

Your Honor is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Moffat serves as showrunner and executive producer and has written multiple episodes, including the first episode. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) is directing the first three episodes and executive producing.

Stuhlbarg has appeared in critically acclaimed roles in Call Me By Your Name, as well as the multiple Oscar-winning romantic dark fantasy The Shape of Water. On television, he has starred in Traitors, The Looming Tower, Fargo and Boardwalk Empire.

Black-D’Elia played opposite Riz Ahmed and John Turturro in the miniseries The Night Of. She recently made her New York stage debut in the world premiere of Ming Peiffer’s Usual Girls at the Roundabout Theatre Company. Her TV credits include The Mick, Invisible, Skins and Gossip Girl.

Your Honor is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions. Alon Aranya (Hostages, Betrayal) and Rob Golenberg (Betrayal) of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment also serve as executive producers.