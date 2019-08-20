‘Your Honor’: Carmen Ejogo & Isiah Whitlock Jr. Join Bryan Cranston In Showtime Legal Drama

Carmen Ejogo (Selma) and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) are set as series regulars opposite Bryan Cranston in Your Honor, Showtime’s limited series based on the hot Israeli drama format (Kvodo). The legal thriller hails from Peter Moffat, whose BAFTA-winning Criminal Justice was the basis for HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The Night Of, and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King. The series, produced by CBS TV Studios, is slated to go into production this fall in New Orleans.

Written by British TV writer-playwright Moffat, the 10-episode limited series rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Ejogo will play Lee Delamere, a smart lawyer at a moneyed law firm whose passionate pursuit of justice pulls her back into the New Orleans criminal justice system.

Whitlock will portray Charlie, who is the oldest and best friend of Michael Desiato (Cranston). Charlie is a rising political star in New Orleans, who will do anything to protect his best friend.

The series also stars Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of) and Hunter Doohan (Soundwave).

In addition to her portrayal of Coretta Scott King in Selma, Ejogo has appeared in films including Roman J. Israel, Esq., the Fantastic Beasts franchise, It Comes at Night, The Purge: Anarchy, among others. On television, Ejogo’s recent prominent roles have included True Detective, The Girlfriend Experience, Zero Hour, Chaos, Kidnapped and Boycott, in which she also played Coretta Scott King. She is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Known for his role as Clay Davis on The Wire, Whitlock has starred or recurred on such TV series as The Good Cop, The Mist, Veep, Lucky 7 and Rubicon. On the big screen, Whitlock, whose most recent credits include The Old Man & the Gun and BlacKkKlansman, will next be seen in the upcoming Corporate Animals and Da Five Bloods. Whitlock is repped by Liebman Entertainment, Cornerstone Talent Agency and Schreck, Rose, Dapello & Adams.