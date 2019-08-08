‘Yellowstone’: Q’orianka Kilcher & Jennifer Landon To Recur On Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Alienist star Q’orianka Kilcher and Jennifer Landon (Animal Kingdom) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s flagship drama series starring Kevin Costner.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which is under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park.

Kilcher will play Angela Blue Thunder, a Native American and political opponent of Tom Rainwater. Thunder is described as a woman with pain in her past and unadulterated fury in her present. Convinced that Rainwater’s management of the casino has been a catastrophe, she shows up in his office, ready to punish the world (and Tom Rainwater) for all the things it did to her.

Landon will play Teeter, a new wrangler on the Yellowstone Ranch. Teeter is a snuff dipping, sunbaked, expert wrangler.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

A ratings juggernaut, Yellowstone continues its run as cable’s most-watched summer series and is up double digits across all key demos compared to season one to-date averages.

Kilcher starred as Mary Palmer in TNT’s Emmy-nominated limited series The Alienist. On the film side, she can currently be seen in Paramount Player’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which opens today. She’s repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and attorney Eric Feig.

A three-time Daytime Emmy winner for her work on As The World Turns, Landon’s most recent TV credits include the role of Amy on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and a recurring on Cinemax’s Banshee. She’s repped by Jericho Management and Productions and Abrams Artists Agency.