‘Yellowstone’: Karen Pittman To Recur In Paramount Network Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) is set for a recurring role opposite Kevin Costner on the upcoming third season of Paramount Network’s flagship drama series Yellowstone.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

In a major arc, Pittman will play Willa Hays. Very smart, confident, intimidating, walks with the posture of a field general, all sharp angles (her hair, her suit, her thousand dollar shoes), Willa is the CEO of Metro Capital. An astute businesswoman who seems to always get what she wants, Willa has come to Yellowstone to make John Dutton (Costner) an offer that he can’t refuse.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Yellowstone continues its strong ratings run as cable’s most-watched summer series and is up double digits across all key demos compared to season one to-date averages.

Pittman will soon be seen as a series regular on Apple’s upcoming The Morning Show. She recently recurred on NOS4A2 and The Blacklist. Pittman is repped by TalentWorks, LINK Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.