‘Yellowstone’: Dabney Coleman To Guest Star As Kevin Costner’s Father In Season 2 Finale

EXCLUSIVE: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) will be getting a visit from his father on Yellowstone. Prolific character actor Dabney Coleman will appear in a flashback scene in next week’s season 2 finale of Paramount Network’s flagship drama series. See photos above and below.

Coleman will portray John Dutton Sr. in the episode titled “Sins of the Father.” The network can’t confirm if the character will appear in additional episodes in season 3 and the storyline is under wraps.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Dabney Coleman as John Dutton Sr. Paramount Network

Yellowstone continues its strong ratings run in season 2, averaging five million viewers per episode, as cable’s most-watched summer series, and is up double digits across all key demos compared to season one to-date averages.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Coleman, best known for his roles in features The Towering Inferno, 9 to 5, and On Golden Pond among others, most recently appeared in guest roles on For The People, NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Ray Donovan. He’s also known for his role as Commodore Louis Kaestner on Boardwalk Empire.