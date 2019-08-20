YA Fantasy Novel ‘Bloodleaf’ Getting Television Treatment By Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Media has acquired Bloodleaf, Crystal Smith’s recently published YA fantasy novel, to develop as a television series. Jennifer Bosari will oversee the project for Cavalry. A search is out for a writer.

In Bloodleaf, Princess Aurelia is a prisoner to her crown and the heir that nobody wants. Fearing her magic, the people have turned against her. After an assassination attempt, Aurelia must flee her country and disguise herself as a commoner in a distant land. As she hides in plain sight and perfects her magic, she begins to fall for a man who is forbidden to rule beside her. But the ghosts that haunt Aurelia refuse to abandon her, exposing a wicked plot that only she can defeat and forcing her to choose between the weight of the crown and the freedom of her new life.

Bloodleaf was published in March by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Children’s Book Group. It is the first of a planned trilogy, with the second novel Greythorne publishing in March 2020.

Smith is repped by CAA, Park & Fine Literary and Media, and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard.