The revived XFL today unveiled the names and logos for its eight teams, with the Los Angeles Wildcats representing the City of Angels and the New York Guardians holding down the other coast.

Other league teams include the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and Washington Defenders. The league plans a February 2020 kickoff and will be playing in stadiums that have hosted the NFL, Major League Baseballa and soccer in the past.

XFL

Now that the structure of the league is well underway, it needs players. Draft pool invitation have gone out and the league has already signed its first player, quarterback Landry Jones. He has not been assigned to a team as yet. The league is also looking toward the NFL cutdown date in September, when teams must get down to a 53-man roster and 10 man practice squad. The league will hold a draft in October for players, with training camps in January 2020.

Also on tap is a new rulebook. The XFL promises to reinvigorate the game, much as its predecessor did, including a sped-up game with a shorter play clock.

The XFL has deals in place with ESPN and Fox to televise its games, with ABC in the mix as well. Games will be held on Saturday and Sunday for the league.

The first XFL lasted just one season in 2001. This time, league founder and wrestling mogul Vince McMahon and his chosen commissioner, Oliver Luck, have promised a league that will be safer and more entertaining.