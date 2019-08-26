‘Wrap Battle’ Sets Sheryl Underwood As Host Of Holiday Gift-Wrapping Competition Series

Production has begun on Freeform’s upcoming holiday gift-wrapping competition series Wrap Battle. Comedian Sheryl Underwood (The Talk) is set as host, along with Carson Kressley (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Soolip founder Wanda Wen as judges. Celebrity guest judges include Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Candy Spelling, Sandra Lee, Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), Diggy Simmons (grown-ish), Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules) and designer Sabrina Soto.

The six-episode series will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the ultimate wrapper and take home a $50,000 grand prize.

Wrap Battle is produced by Michael Levitt Productions. Michael Levitt (Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Skin Wars, My Life on the D-List), Jill Goularte (Skin Wars, Window Warriors) and Colleen Sands (Project Runway, Skin Wars, Glam Masters) serve as Executive Producers.

The series will premiere this winter on Freeform.