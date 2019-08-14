Women In Film LA Expands Sexual Harassment Help Line To New York

Women In Film Los Angeles (WIF LA) is partnering with New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) and The Actors Fund to expand its Sexual Harassment Help Line to New York.

Launched in December 2017, the WIF LA Help Line is an active measure to provide support to those who have experienced sexual harassment or misconduct while working in the entertainment industry. When the #MeToo movement hit in October 2017, things shifted in the industry and WIF LA’s Help Line emerged as a crucial resource serving our community — and continues to serve as a resource today.

An integrated program designed to meet the specific needs of victims and survivors working in entertainment, the Help Line’s trauma-informed responders provide emotional support and information on victims’ rights, along with referrals to pro bono employment attorneys, a free and confidential support group, and low-fee individual therapy.

WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer said, “To reach gender parity in the entertainment industry, women need to feel safe in the workplace and to have recourse when their rights have been violated. In the nearly two years since the WIF Help Line launched, we have noticed a need coming from our colleagues in New York. By expanding the Help Line, in partnership with our dedicated colleagues at NYWIFT and The Actors Fund, we will provide crucial support to film and television workers in two of our industry’s busiest cities, and continue to empower our community to transform the culture of entertainment.”

“NYWIFT is proud to partner on the Sexual Harassment Help Line’s expansion to New York,” said NYWIFT Board President Jamie Zelermyer. “Providing structured support, guidance, and actionable solutions – in addition to a caring and sympathetic ear – is vital to the creation of safe, equitable and inclusive working environments in our industry.”

The expanded partnership will have extended hours to serve the East Coast by providing referrals to pro bono employment attorneys, low-fee individual therapy in the New York City area, and Safe Space at The Actors Fund NY—a free support group facilitated by The Actors Fund clinicians who advocate for the empowerment of survivors in entertainment.

For support and more information about Safe Space at The Actors Fund New York, call the Women In Film Help Line toll-free at 855-WIF-LINE.