‘Woke’ Comedy Starring Lamorne Morris Picked Up To Series By Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Woke, its live-action comedy pilot with animated sequences starring New Girl alum Lamorne Morris, sources said. The project hails from Sony Pictures TV, Will Gluck’s studio-based Olive Bridge Entertainment and Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Prods. Hulu had no comment.

Woke is Inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. Written by Knight and Marshall Todd (Barbershop), Woke centers on Keef (Morris), a cartoonist living in San Francisco on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident involving cops changes everything, putting him in a state of “woke.”

Todd and Knight executive produce with Olive Bridge Entertainment’s Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz, Cloud Nine’s Olsen and Kate Schumaecker as well as John Will. Mo Marable (Insecure) is set to direct the pilot.

Woke precedes the first-look deal NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Olsen and his Cloud Nine Prods. has with CBS TV Studios.

Knight is an award-winning comic strip creator whose work includes autobiographical strips The K Chronicles and The Knight Life as well as the sociopolitical strip (th)ink. His cartoons have appeared in several national publications and tackle social, racial and class issues while providing a comedic take on pop culture and the minutiae of urban living.

Morris did a seven-year run on Fox’s New Girl and starred in the feature Game Night. He recently appeared in National Geographic’sValley of the Boom and Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles.

Marable filmed the third season of the IFC series Brockmire, starring Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. He has directed episodes of Insecure, The Last O.G., It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hap & Leonard, and Veep.