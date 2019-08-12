WME Signs Oscar Winner Matthew McConaughey

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10071864b) Matthew McConaughey attends a special screening of "Serenity" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York NY Special Screening of "Serenity", New York, USA - 23 Jan 2019

BREAKING: WME just signed Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor.

McConaughey had been at CAA, and his move follows the exit of his longtime agent Jim Toth, who left for a big job at Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi in March. McConaughey won his Oscar for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, and his credits include Dazed and Confused, Magic Mike, Lincoln Lawyer, Mud, Killer Joe and the groundbreaking HBO limited series True Detective.

McConaughey next will be seen starring in the Guy Ritchie-directed The Gentlemen (fka Toff Guys), which STX releases in January.

He has gone the indie route most recently, to mixed results, including the Harmony Korine-directed Beach Bum and Serenity. Recent screen turns also have included White Boy Rick and The Dark Tower.

As McConaughey figures out the next steps in his career, I hope he goes back and dusts off the edgy comedy The Grackle, a damn funny script he developed at New Line years ago but never made.

He continues to be repped by attorney Kevin Morris.