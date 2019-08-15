WME Signs Kristen Stewart Ahead Of ‘Seberg’ And ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Releases

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Kristen Stewart for representation in all areas.

During the beginning of her career, Stewart starred in films like Panic Room and Cold Creek Manor before breaking out in the wildly popular Twilight franchise. She has shown her range in a diverse array of films including The Runaways, Adventureland, Into the Wild, Personal Shopper, Still Alice and Clouds of Sils Maria for which she won the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Stewart will next star in Amazon Studios’ Seberg, in the titular role of iconic 1960s actress Jean Seberg. She will star opposite Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Vince Vaughn. The biopic will make its North American and World premieres at the Toronto and Venice International Film Festivals next month.

She will also star in Sony’s forthcoming Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels reboot with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. In addition, she will appear in 20th Century Fox’s action-thriller Underwater which is slated for a January 2020 release.

Stewart was previously at Gersh. She continues to be repped by Viewpoint and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.