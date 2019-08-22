WME Signs ‘Bloodline’, ‘Captain Marvel’ Actor Ben Mendelsohn

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Bloodline and Captain Marvel actor Ben Mendelsohn for representation in all areas.

Mendelsohn can be seen next in David Michôd’s dramatic feature The King at Netflix opposite Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson. He will also appear in Shannon Murphy’s dramedy Babyteeth. Both are set to make their world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

On the TV side, he will star in the upcoming HBO’s series The Outsider based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. King will also serve as an executive producer.

Mendelsohn has appeared in many movies and TV series and has received critical acclaim for his work. He earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in the Netflix series Bloodline for which he also received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations.

He also appeared in the blockbusters Captain Marvel and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for Disney as well as Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One for Warner Bros. His other credits include The Land of Steady Habits, Darkest Hour, Mississippi Grind, The Place Beyond the Pines, The Dark Knight Rises and Killing Them Softly.

He continues to be repped by United Management.