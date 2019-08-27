William Sadler and Mike C. Manning To Star In Horror Feature ‘Slapface’

EXCLUSIVE: When They See Us actor William Sadler and Mike C. Manning will stir up some scares in the forthcoming horror feature Slapface written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp. The film is set to shoot later this fall.

The pic follows Lucas (August Maturo from The Nun) who lives with his older brother (Manning) after the loss of their parents. Lucas befriends a Monster in the nearby woods, and trouble ensues. The town Sheriff (Sadler) tries to thwart the wrongdoings of Lucas and the Monster before it is too late. Bianca D’Ambrosio and Chiara D’Ambrosio (The Young and the Restless) will also star.

Shintaro Shimosawa (The Grudge, Fear the Walking Dead) is set to executive produce. Joe Benedetto (A Guy Named Rick) is producing while Nick Theurer (Deceit) is co-producer and Artisha Mann-Cooper (I Can I Will I Did) is line producer. The film will be produced by Benedetto’s Trajectory Films and Manning’s Chhibber Mann Productions.

Sadler most recently appeared in the aforementioned, critically acclaimed When They See Us from Ava DuVernay. He also starred in The Highwaymen alongside Kevin Costner. He can be seen next in Bill & Ted Face The Music with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the highly anticipated sequel to the classic franchise. Sadler is repped by INSURGE-Ent.

Manning will be seen next as a series regular in the YouTube series Hidden Springs. He also appears in the Barry Brown-directed civil rights drama Son of the South produced by Spike Lee. Manning is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Patino Management Company.