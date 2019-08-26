Will Forte & Kaitlin Olson To Headline Quibi Comedy Series ‘Flipped’, Eva Longoria, Arturo Castro & Andy Garcia Also Star

Will Forte (The Last Man On Earth) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson are set to star in Flipped, a new comedy series, from Groundlings alums Steve Mallory and Damon Jones, and Funny or Die, for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi. Desperate Housewives alumna Eva Longoria, Arturo Castro (Alternatino) and Andy Garcia (Mama Mia: Here We Go Again) also star in the series which begins production today.

Stephanie Diani/Castro/Greg Gorman

Written by Mallory and Jones, Flipped centers around chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson), self-proclaimed home renovation “experts” who are more than confident they are television’s next great home design celebrity duo. Flipped follows the clueless pair as their dreams of basic cable fame and glory are derailed when they get themselves kidnapped by members of a drug cartel, (Garcia, Longoria, and Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.

Mallory and Jones executive produce with Ryan Case, who also directs, Joe Farrell and Jim Ziegler. Steve Burgess co-executive produce. Adrien Finkel and Whitney Hodack serve as producers. Funny or Die is the studio.

Forte created and starred in The Last Man On Earth, which ran for four seasons on Fox. He was most recently seen on the big screen in Booksmart and Extra Ordinary.

Olson can currently be seen as Dee Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She previously starred and executive produced The Mick, which aired for two seasons on Fox.

Longoria co-stars in the live-action feature film Dora and the Lost City of Gold and will next be seen in the feature film Sylvie opposite Tessa Thompson. She is an executive producer on ABC’s summer drama Grand Hotel.

Castro is the creator, writer, executive producer, and star of Comedy Central’s Alternatino. He’s known for his breakout role as Jaimé on Broad City, which aired for five seasons on Comedy Central and will soon be seen in the live action version of Lady and the Tramp which will be released on Disney+.

Garcia recently filmed Brian Petsos’ upcoming feature Big Gold Brick, Words on Bathroom Walls, directed by Thor Freudenthal and Redemption Day, a feature film directed by Hicham Hajji. On the television side, Garcia will next be seen in Amazon’s Modern Love based off NPR’s popular podcast.

Case recently directed half of the last season of Divorce for HBO as well as the premiere of the upcoming season of Atypical for Netflix.

Mallory’s spec script Super Intelligence sold to New Line and is being released this December starring Melissa McCarthy and James Corden. He is currently writing a Lebron James-starring body swapping movie for Paramount Players.

Forte is repped by UTA and Rise Management. Olson is represented by UTA. Longoria and Garcia are repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Ryan is with CAA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham. Mallory is represented by MGMT Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.