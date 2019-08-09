Will Ferrell Raids Late Night Talkers As Ron Burgundy Schmoozes Into TV Record Books

A list of Will Ferrell’s great late night talk show appearances would be a long one (maybe topped by his 2015 Conan appearance with his bird Professor Feathers on his shoulder, and his Little Debbie Tonight bit not far behind), but the roster grew by an apparently unprecedented six network-spanning drop-bys last night.

Ending a couple days of internet speculation as to the identity of a late-night “mystery guest,” Ferrell, promoting the second season debut of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, made in-character appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and TBS’ Conan.

See videos below.

As San Diego’s fake news anchorman Ron Burgundy, Ferrell deadpanned his way through a wide range of the day’s hottest topics, from Donald Trump’s golfing skills and the Ferris Bueller Report (“No collusion, definitely obstruction”) to The Wall.

Ferrell, or rather Burgundy, also revealed his fledgling stand-up skills, and his love for Christiane Amanpour. Never lacking in historical perspective, the anchorman recalled being in the audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater the night a certain pop group made its American breakthrough. As he told Colbert in that very theater, “We had to listen through this incessantly screeching band called The Beatles. I was like, Get off the stage, you bums!“

Check out this sampling of last night’s Will/Ron appearances:

Conan, TBS:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC:

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS:

The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS:

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC