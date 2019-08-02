While CBS All Access hasn’t cleared a second season yet for Marc Cherry’s upcoming Why Women Kill series, the creator is pondering the series as an anthology much like Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.

The ten episode series follows three different women in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s (Ginnifer Goodwin), a socialite in the ’80s (Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as they deal with infidelity in their marriages. And season one has an absolute ending.

“There are three murders, three deaths at then of the series, but they’re not all committed by the women you see on stage today (Goodwin, Liu or Howell-Baptiste) nor are the men (Reid Scott, Jack Davenport) necessarily the victims. And no one person is killed due to infidelity,” said Cherry. Infidelity is just the catalyst for the series.

In regards to a possible season 2 being akin to an anthology, Cherry exclaimed, “I have an idea of season 2 and I’m absolutely going to try and bring back as many people as I can.” Natch, this would be with the actors as different characters, in a different set-up.

“What Ryan Murphy introduced to TV with the repertory theater company of it all, I’m jealous as all get out,” said Cherry.

Why Women Kill streams on Aug. 15.