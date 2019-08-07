‘Why Women Kill’ Casts Li Jun Li; Emily Swallow Joins ‘SEAL Team’

The Exorcist alumna Li Jun Li is set for a recurring role on Why Women Kill, Marc Cherry’s darkly comedic drama starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2019 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) — all dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Why Women Kill will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not. Li will play Amy, Simone’s (Liu) privileged daughter who lives life full throttle. Amy is shattered by her fiancé’s past indiscretion. Will she come to her senses or will a cigarette, a bottle of wine and the cute younger guy down the street change things? Li was most recently seen on season two of Fox’s The Exorcist in the series regular role of Rose; as well a leading role on Fox’s Minority Report. She will next be seen in a series regular role on Netflix’s martial arts series Wu Assassins and starring in indie comedy Modern Persuasion. Li is repped by Nicolosi & Co., Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Emily Swallow (The Mentalist) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming third season of CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team. Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. Swallow will play Dr. Natalie Pierce, a Research Physiologist working for the NHRC Department of Warfighter Performance who’s assigned to DEVGRU (and Bravo Team) to increase the SEALs’ operational longevity, a job she’s undeniably brilliant at. Brimming with raw intelligence and capability, she’s unintimidated by the ‘alpha male’ environment her role places her in, and totally devoted to her mission of keeping these men on the battlefield. Other credits include Disney+’s upcoming The Mandalorian and Supernatural. She was previously a series regular on CBS’ The Mentalist. She’s repped by 11:11 Entertainment and Buchwald.