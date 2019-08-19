WGA Withdraws Lawsuit Against CAA, WME And UTA From State Court, Refiles With Feds

The WGA has asked the state court to dismiss the lawsuit that it filed against CAA, WME and UTA, and has answered and filed counter-claims in the federal anti-trust case that the Big 4 agencies brought against the guild.

In April, the WGA filed the civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the four major packaging agencies, accusing them of violating state and federal laws with respect to the fiduciary duties to their writer-clients. The suit made two claims: that packaging fees violate state fiduciary duty laws, and that those fees violate federal unfair competition laws. The four major agencies — CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners — subsequently filed separate countersuits citing antitrust violations.

The guild said Monday that it is now filing claims in U.S. District Court charging that packaging fees violate federal antitrust laws and RICO Act, adding that the new filings “respond to and deny as baseless the antitrust claims brought against the Guild by the three agencies.”

“Over the years the major agencies have repeatedly broken federal antitrust law by conspiring to fix the price of packaging fees,” said WGAW President David A. Goodman. “Their current campaign to preserve the packaging fee model by strong-arming smaller agencies also violates the law. We are simply asking the court to stop these agencies from illegally enriching themselves at the expense of writers.”

The previous state court lawsuit claims will now be consolidated and decided as part of the federal court action, the WGA said.

