WGA Members Show Strong Support For Leadership At Second Meeting In Two Nights

WGA members voiced strong support for the guild’s leadership at tonight’s membership meeting at the Sheraton Universal.

“There was a lot of support,” said a member after the meeting.

“There was huge support,” her friend added, noting that WGA West president David A. Goodman received a standing ovation at the end of his presentation about the guild’s ongoing standoff with Hollywood’s talent agents.

Tonight’s meeting — the second in as many days, with another set for Saturday — was held to update members on the status of the guild’s agency campaign. Everyone there, however, also knows that there’s a WGA election going on, and the consensus of those leaving the meeting is that Goodman is the clear favorite over challengers Phyllis Nagy and William Schmidt.

Schmidt attended the meeting, but writers leaving the meeting said that he was “not well received.”

“It’s clear to me that Goodman is going to win this election,” said a writer who is not a Goodman supporter.

“There was overwhelming support for the leadership,” said a Nagy supporter, who said he expects Goodman to be easily re-elected.