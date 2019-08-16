WGA Leaders Say They’re Available To Members “Struggling To Navigate The Current Landscape”

WGA leaders told their members today that they’ll be addressing “several important questions and themes” in the coming weeks that emerged from the guild’s recent round of membership meetings.

“The most important point we’d like to emphasize is that Guild staff and elected leadership are available for members who have questions or are struggling to navigate the current landscape,” the agency negotiating committee and WGA West board said in their first agency campaign update since July 26.

Those attending last week’s membership meetings expressed overwhelming support for the guild’s four-month-long battle with Hollywood’s talent agencies over packaging fees and agency affiliations with related production entities. The battle has been in full force since April 13, when the guild ordered all of its members to fire their agents who refuse to sign its new Code of Conduct.

Related Story Talent Agencies Cancel Emmy Parties Amid WGA-ATA Standoff

In their latest communique, WGA leaders urged members to contact the guild’s Agency Department if they need:

A deal negotiated or a contract reviewed;

Assistance finding available managers or attorneys;

Contact information for a producer or studio exec.

Or for guidance about:

How to comply with Working Rule 23;

Whether commission on your writer deal is owed to your former agent;

What you should do if you’re developing a project with a producer or POD represented by a non-franchised agency;

What you should do if you’re on an overall deal, and your former agency tries to package projects you’ve developed after April 13;

How to deal with questionable overtures from a former agent, such as offers to help set up a meeting, requests to place commissions on post-April 13 deals in escrow, demands for commission you don’t owe, etc.

“As always,” they said, “please remember that you can reach out to WGA West board members with questions or concerns about the agency campaign.”