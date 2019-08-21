WGA Leadership Slammed By Ken Ziffren As Guild Election Nears; Legal Guru Says It Would Have Lost State Case With Big 4 Agencies

“Seeing the handwriting on the wall, two days ago the WGA dismissed without prejudice its state court case against the four agencies and simultaneously filed a counterclaim to the suit that was brought against three of the agencies for antitrust violations on the part of the guild,” Ken Ziffren said Wednesday of the battle between the WGA and the Big 4 talent agencies.

Laying down parallel litigation, election and negotiations timelines, the Hollywood mandarin fired up his annual state-of-the-industry remarks at the Beverly Hills Bar Association with remarks about where the labor war over packaging could go and how the coming streaming wars could be a Gallipoli of sorts for the Tinseltown unions.

“The guilds are out to lunch trying to live on the 2% and the studios are making hundreds of millions … off their sister channels,” the Ziffren Brittenham LLP co-founder and one-time L.A. Film Czar said of of the leg-hold of current residual agreements. The remarks came today during his 11th yearly address to the bar association’s Entertainment Law division.

“To me, that’s a strike issue,” added Ziffren, looking towards the 2020 AMPTP film and TV contract negotiations and somewhat echoing words made Wednesday by WGA West presidential candidate Phyllis Nagy over writers’ residuals. “Whether it is a strike issue or not for the WGA, only David Young and David Goodman know,” the lawyer added of the guild’s current top negotiator and the incumbent WGA West president.

Already having accused the current leadership of “electioneering, pure and simple” in the court moves, Goodman challenger Nagy noted today that the growth of streaming services look to upturn to the traditional licensing fee-based residuals model. In his speech, Ziffren predicted that such low residuals and a lack of a metric to firmly determine who is owned what on expanding platforms simply doesn’t see enough cash going into the WGA’s increasingly skint health and pension plans.

“The battle in the Guild right now is those who believe that packing deals are evil, illegal and even subject to RICO provisions,” analyzed Ziffren of the four-month-old clash that the WGA has had in and out of court with WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners.

“That was the case they were about to lose in state court, we’ll see how that does in federal court,” he quipped of the Guild’s recent shift in jurisdiction and what he sees as the Davids hopes to outrun the upcoming election clock. That effort to have a pivotal dismissal hearing moved from September 5 to past the mid-month ballot counts was rebuffed in Los Angeles Superior Court. A refusal that Ziffren believes prompted the closing down of the state case by the WGA earlier this week.

“This matter will now roll past the election so whatever embarrassment the Guild might have suffered for a ruling to dismiss with or without prejudice,” the lawyer claimed of the shift to federal court and that venue’s often snail’s pace.

As loaded for bear Disney+, AppleTV+, HBO Max and more prepare to enter the digital fray against Netflix and Amazon, opportunity may be found in how the scribes vote.

“Step one in figuring this all out will depend on who gets elected by the WGA membership,” the always-circumspect Ziffren told the crowd of peers and eager law students.

“If the incumbent are elected and voted in, we can expect a continuation of the lawsuit,” Ziffren affirmed, as he also dismissed the Guild’s declaration that lawyers and managers could preform the same duties as an agents for writers who have followed union policy and ditched their reps. “If the insurgents, so to speak, are victorious in whole or in part, we may see a reopening of discussion between the agencies, the ATA and the Guild.”

Promising to cover “a lot of minutiae” and three or four big topics, Ziffren started of his hour-long remarks with a low key deep dive listing of the industry shifts in the past 12 months such as the solidifying of the AT&T taking over Time Warner and the reunification of CBS and Viacom. Warming up for what was to come, the powerhouse attorney quipped that the re-merger is moving ahead but the mutually Redstone owned parties haven’t “consummated the marriage” yet with official approval, though Ziffren said will “probably go through.”

Sinclair Broadcasting and Bryon Allen’s proposed purchase of the regional assets that the Walt Disney Company was required by regulators to sell off as a part of the multi-billion-dollar Fox acquisition, the arrival of 5G, Sprint and T-Mobile’s stifled union, DISH disruption, participation accounting and the Bones case, EU regulations were also discussed in overview by Ziffren. With expected emphasis on the numbers, the small screen wealth to be found creatively and financially in the vast libraries that the likes of Disney, Warner NBCUniversal, “maybe CBS/Viacom” and others have was another topic the lawyer touched on – spotlighting a planned profit scheme that the House of Mouse has proposed, or a “bonus” plan, as Ziffren termed it to laughs

“What’s happening the real world today is that every law firm that is transactional film and TV are going over this form, talking to agents and then we’ll attack – and see what happens,” Ziffren taunted in what could be Hollywood 2019 in a nutshell.