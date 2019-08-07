WGA Board Race Loses Three Candidates

Three WGA West board candidates – Rob Forman, Ed Herro and Chris Roessner – have dropped out of the race, leaving 18 candidates vying for eight open board seats.

“The rumors are true,” tweeted Forman, who said he’s endorsing the current leadership’s ongoing standoff with the Association of Talent Agents. “I’ve withdrawn my name from the WGA board of directors race. This election has been turned into a referendum on the ATA conflict, and I don’t want to play third-party spoiler. The guild deserves a clean, up-down vote so we can all move forward as a union. My staying in the race would have potentially siphoned votes away from a group of candidates whose core strategic beliefs I agree with, and I simply wasn’t willing to risk that.”

He said he’s supporting David A. Goodman for president, Marjorie David for vice president and Michele Mulroney for secretary-treasurer. For the board, he’s thrown his support to Liz Alper, Robb Chavis, Dante Harper, and Zoe Marshall, and incumbents Angelina Burnett, Luvh Rakhe, Meredith Stiehm and Nicole Yorkin.

Herro reportedly made a similar statement and now is endorsing those same candidates. Ballots will be counted on September 16.

Roesner dropped out of the race on July 31 – the same day that Craig Mazin quit the vice presidential race as the running mate to Phyllis Nagy, the opposition faction’s presidential candidate.

Variety first reported the exits.