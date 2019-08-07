Wesley Snipes Boards Paramount’s ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Wesley Snipes is the latest to join the cast of Paramount’s forthcoming Coming to America sequel, Deadline has confirmed.

Craig Brewer is set to direct the follow-up to the 1988 comedy written by Kenya Barris. Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as Akeem, the pampered African prince who became bored of potential marriage partners in a kingdom too in awe of him, and who traveled to Queens to go undercover and find a strong-willed woman he could respect. Arsenio Hall will also return as Akeem’s BFF Semmi.

In the sequel, Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda but discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America to meet the unlikely heir.

Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighboring nation of Zamunda. Jermaine Fowler is also set to star.

Snipes also worked with Murphy and Brewer on the forthcoming Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite is My Name, which is set to bow in September at the Toronto Film Festival.