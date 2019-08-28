TrillTV & Kapital Entertainment Sell Comedies To CBS From Writers Ajay Sahgal & Mark Gross

Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment have set up two multi-camera half-hour series projects at CBS, a workaholic comedy from writer Ajay Sahgal (Merry Happy Whatever) and a roommates comedy written by Mark Gross (Man With A Plan). Both comedies are produced through CBS TV Studios where Gross is under an overall deal.

Written and executive produced by Sahgal, the untitled Ajay Sahgal project is about a successful workaholic who begins making big changes in his life to try to win back his wife after his marriage falls apart.

The untitled Mark Gross project, written and executive produced by Gross, centers around three strangers in their mid-20s who end up sharing an apartment in NYC while they pursue their dreams.

Both projects are executive produced by Trilling via TrillTV and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment.

TrillTV, via its pod deal with Kapital, has three series in production, The Unicorn and The Neighborhood for CBS and Merry Happy Whatever for Netflix.

Sahgal previously teamed with TrillTV, Kapital and CBS Studios on the CBS multi-camera comedy project Pandas in New York, which went to pilot in 2018. He most recently served as consulting producer on TrillTV/Kapital’s upcoming Netflix series Merry Happy Whatever, which stars Dennis Quaid.

Gross serves as co-executive producer on CBS/CBS Studios’ Man With a Plan. He previously worked on all six seasons of CBS’ Mike and Molly, starting with the series premiere and rising to co-executive producer for the final three seasons. He also was a co-producer on CBS’ Gary Unmarried.