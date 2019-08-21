Wattpad Inks Deal With Asia-Based Video Service Viu

Wattpad is collaborating with Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video service from PCCW Media Group to develop Viu Original series and film projects based on Wattpad stories.

Viu is known for premium Asian content and will work with Wattpad to develop youth-oriented shows across its markets. The companies will leverage Wattpad’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology to identify exceptional stories and guide the development process.

With its vast library of diverse stories, Wattpad is becoming a hot spot for global entertainment companies to find hit projects for young adult audiences. Anna Todd’s international sensation After accumulated a billion reads on Wattpad before becoming a bestselling book and hit film. The film was released earlier this spring and went on to be the highest-grossing independent film so far for 2019 and won three Teen Choice Awards.

Related Story Wattpad Enters First Look Deal With Italy Entertainment Company Mediaset

Viu operates across 17 markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, India, and South Africa with Viu-ers spending an average 1.2 to 1.8 hours daily on the platform. Wattpad has a global community of 80 million users, including more than 22 million users across the Asia Pacific region, who spend billions of minutes on the platform every month. Ninety percent of which are Gen Z or Millennials.

Viu has been expanding its original content which includes the global phenomenon, The Bridge, which is available on HBO Asia’s channels and services throughout Asia, and experimental regional format, No Sleep, No FOMO, the success of which has resulted in a new tie-up with Discovery to reach a wider audience. Viu plans to have over 80 scripted and non-scripted Viu Original titles this year.

Wattpad’s partnership with Viu marks one of many international deals for the storytelling platform. Wattpad currently has partnerships with Sony Pictures Television, Mediacorp, Mediaset and Huayi Brothers Korea.