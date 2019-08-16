Warner Bros Lands Springsteen Documentary ‘Western Stars’; Cleopatra Entertainment Nabs A Pair Of Music Docs

Warner Bros. has secured the global rights to the Bruce Springsteen performance documentary Western Stars ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. Springsteen co-directed the doc feature with Springsteen On Broadway helmer Thom Zimny. The film is titled after Springsteen’s first studio album in five years and will feature archival footage as well as him performing the complete album, which is being touted as his best one in years. A theatrical release has yet to be announced. Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr, and George Travis produced the film, while Springsteen served as executive producer.

Cleopatra Entertainment has obtained the North American rights to two music documentaries; Bluebird, which will hit limited theaters on November 15, and Melody Makers, slated to open shortly after on Nov. 29. The former centers on The Bluebird Cafe, where country stars like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, and Taylor Swift got their breaks. The Nashville-based cafe, where emerging singer-songwriters continue to flock, faces an uncertain future. Directed by Brian Loschiavo, the SXSW pic features performances by Swift, Brooks, Maren Morris, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, and many more as it explores the past and present of this accidental landmark. Loschiavo and the Bluebird Cafe’s General Manager, Erika Wollam Nichols produced the film. Brian Perera and Tim Yasui of Cleopatra Entertainment brokered the rights deal with Lucas Verga and Andrew Herwitz from The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers.

Related Story 'Blinded By The Light' Star Viveik Kalra And Writer Sarfraz Manzoor On The Universality Of Bruce Springsteen

Cleopatra Entertainment

Melody Makers, directed and produced by Canadian filmmaker Leslie Ann Coles, chronicles the birth of music journalism and the world’s oldest and longest-standing seminal music magazine; Melody Maker. It tells the true story of the rise and fall of the world’s most influential music publication and uncovers an era of tremendous creative freedom. At the heart of the story is Barrie Wentzell, Chief Contributing Photographer of Melody Maker Magazine (1965-1975) and his iconic photographic archive of legendary musicians during the birth of the rock n roll era. Perera and Yasui made the deal with Ava B from The House of Film repping the filmmakers.