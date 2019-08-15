‘Wander’: Tommy Lee Jones Joins April Mullen’s Conspiracy Thriller Alongside Aaron Eckhart, Heather Graham & Katheryn Winnick

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Jones has joined Katheryn Winnick, Aaron Eckhart and Heather Graham in April Mullen’s conspiracy thriller Wander.

The Men In Black actor, who won an best supporting Oscar for his role in The Fugitive, will play eccentric conspiracy theorist Jimmy Cleats in the feature, which was written by Tim Doiron.

Wander follows Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator, who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death in the town of Wander, becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. Graham is set to play Shelley Luscomb, an attorney and close friend of Arthur. Shelley has known Arthur long before his world unraveled and acts a voice of reason in his life. Jones’ Cleats is confidant to Eckhart’s Bretnik. Winnick plays Elsa Viceroy, a mysterious authority figure who catches Bretnik’s attention as the investigation deepens.

Earlier this week, Deadline revealed that Breaking Bad’s Raymond Cruz and Roswell’s Brendan Fehr had also joined the film.

Wander is the follow-up to Mullen’s Below Her Mouth, which was shot by an all-female crew. The picture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Mullen has been at the forefront of the movement towards equality on screen and behind the scenes, representing a strong female voice as a director in film & TV over the past decade.

Doiron and Mullen will produce alongside Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide, Chad A. Verdi of Verdi Productions, Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment and Doug Falconer of Falconer Picture. Funding provided by Ingenious Media. Production started last month and the feature will be shooting entirely in New Mexico.

Jones recently starred in Just Getting Started alongside Morgan Freeman and Rob Reiner’s Shock and Awe with Woody Harrelson and he is also set to star in Ad Astra alongside Brad Pitt. Winnick (left) recently wrapped Flag Day with Sean Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller and is set to star, and direct an episode of Netflix’s martial arts series Wu Assassins. She is best known for her role in Vikings.

“We’re honored to have legendary actor Tommy Lee Jones join us in Wander. He is a brilliant actor – truly unique, with a twist of eccentricity – all the elements needed to bring the unpredictable nature of Jimmy to life. Our dynamic conspiracy duo, Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, are perfectly matched to capture the heartbeat of the film,” said Mullen.

“Winnick is a powerhouse of talent. She’s intelligent, radiant and deeply committed. We’re thrilled to have her join our cast in Wander,” she added

“This is the film that everyone will be speaking about at Cannes 2020. The script and cast is mind blowing,” said producer Chad A. Verdi.

Jones is repped by CAA, Viewpoint, Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre. Winnick is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.