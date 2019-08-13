‘Wander’: ‘Breaking Bad’s Raymond Cruz & ‘Roswell’s Brendan Fehr Join April Mullen’s Conspiracy Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Bad’s Raymond Cruz and Roswell’s Brendan Fehr have joined the Heather Graham, Aaron Eckhart and Katheryn Winnick in the April Mullen-directed conspiracy thriller Wander.

Written by Tim Doiron, Wander follows Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator, who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death in the town of Wander, becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. Graham is set to play Shelley Luscomb, an attorney and close friend of Arthur. Shelley has known Arthur long before his world unraveled and acts a voice of reason in his life.

Cruz, who played drug lord Tuco Salamanca in the AMC series and recently starred in Warner Bros’ The Curse of La Llorna, plays Sheriff Luis Santiago, a character whose hardness and decisiveness has recently made way for philosophical musings. Meanwhile Fehr, who played Michael Guerin in the WB series, plays FBI officer Nick Cassidy, who is the partner of Graham’s Luscomb.

Wander is the follow up to Mullen’s Below Her Mouth, which was shot by an all-female crew. The picture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Mullen has been at the forefront of the movement towards equality on screen and behind the scenes, representing a strong female voice as a director in film & TV over the past decade.

Doiron and Mullen will produce alongside Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide, Chad A. Verdi of Verdi Productions and Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment. Production started last month and the feature will be shooting entirely in New Mexico.

“Raymond carries such a grounded weight with him. His spirit is quietly mesmerizing. This is round three with Brendan; his charisma and unpredictable performances make an unstoppable combo,” said Mullen.

Cruz is repped by Media Artists Group and Fehr is repped by Buchwald.