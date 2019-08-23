‘One Day At Disney” Documentary Takes A Look At People Behind The House Of The Mouse

A coffee table book, feature-length documentary, and new series spotlighting the behind-the-scenes players who bring Disney stories to life will debut in December.

One Day At Disney is a collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney+, the company’s new streaming service debuting in the US in November. The 224-page coffee table book and the documentary series will both arrive on December 3, highlighting the men and women who bring life to some of Disney’s most beloved stories. The project was announced today at the D23 Expo by Ricky Strauss, president content & marketing for Disney, and Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

On February 21 of this year, 76 photo shoots took place around the world, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of the employees and cast members at the Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and the set of Modern Family, the photographs and the stories behind them will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele.

Walt Disney Co.

The same day the book arrives in stores, Disney+ will debut its 52-episode short-form series One Day at Disney, launching with a feature-length documentary. This series takes an in-depth look at the daily jobs of the company’s employees. The series and documentary are from Endeavor Content’s Non-Scripted Division and executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, and produced by Victoria Chamlee.

Following the debut of the special, more than 50 One Day at Disney shorts, ranging in length between 4 to 7 minutes long and each profiling a single person and their job, will debut each week.

Profiled in the Disney+ docu-special (in alphabetical order):