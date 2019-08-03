Walmart Shooting In Texas Leaves At Least One Dead, 17 Injured – Multiple Suspects In Custody

An El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting has left at least one person dead and 17 injured, according to reports. Multiple suspects are in police custody.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 AM Texas time. A boy told a local Fox News reporter that he saw several people dead on the ground.

“We have multi reports of multiple shooters,” El Paso Police tweeted just after 2 PM. The Walmart is located at the Cielo Vista Mall.

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has issued a statement on the shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

“Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso,” he wrote in a tweet. “Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates.”

More to come as reports come in.