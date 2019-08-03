Walmart Shooting In Texas Leaves At Least One Dead, 17 Injured

UPDATE: President Trump has weighed in on the El Paso shootings.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

At 3 pm ET, NBC News had a special report on the mass shooting in El Paso, TX, anchored by Jose Diaz-Balart. NBC News reporter Andrew Blankstein and NBC News/MSNBC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh joined the special report.

NBC News and MSNBC is sending the following reporters to Texas.

– David Gura, MSNBC anchor and correspondent

– Morgan Chesky, NBC News correspondent

– Blayne Alexander, NBC News correspondent

– Miguel Almaguer, NBC News National correspondent

EARLIER: An El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting has left at least one person dead and 17 injured, according to reports. Multiple suspects are in police custody.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 AM Texas time. A boy told a local Fox News reporter that he saw several people dead on the ground.

“We have multi reports of multiple shooters,” El Paso Police tweeted just after 2 PM. The Walmart is located at the Cielo Vista Mall.

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has issued a statement on the shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

“Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso,” he wrote in a tweet. “Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates.”

More to come as reports come in.