2019 VMAs Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 MTV VMAs get underway tonight, with the latest edition of the pop music celebration set for the first time in New Jersey at Prudential Center in Newark. A one-hour preshow leads into the main event beginning at 8 PM ET/PT across MTV’s sister Viacom networks including MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land. It’s also on MTV.com and the MTV App.

Sebastian Maniscalco is hosting the awards show, which hands out Moon Men in 20-plus competitive categories. The show will open with a performance from Taylor Swift, whose latest album Lover just hit shelves. Other performers set: Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Normani, Ozuna, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, H.E.R., Big Sean and A$AP Ferg. The show will close with a collaboration performance by Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean — all Jersey natives.

Ariana Grande and Swift lead the pack with 12 nominations apiece this year including for marquee categories Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop. Other top contenders include first-time VMA nominees Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who face off in the Best New Artist category.

Here’s the running list of winners from tonight’s ceremony. Keep checking back as they’re announced.

Missy Elliott