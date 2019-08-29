Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton Topline Chris Landon Body-Swapping Blumhouse Thriller

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton are set to star in an untitled body-swapping thriller co-written and directed by Chris Landon. The pic hails from Blumhouse, which has housed a number of Landon’s films including Disturbia, four Paranormal Activity sequels, and the Happy Death Day films. Jason Blum is producing.

Landon wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy. After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Vaughn is repped by WME and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman. Newton, who previously collaborated with Landon and Blum on Paranormal Activity 4, is repped by WME, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.