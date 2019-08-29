Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton Topline Chris Landon Body-Swapping Blumhouse Thriller

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Paramount & Cross Creek Board Aaron Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' As Frank Langella, Mark Rylance Join Cast

Read the full story

Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton Topline Chris Landon Body-Swapping Blumhouse Thriller

Shutterstock

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton are set to star in an untitled body-swapping thriller co-written and directed by Chris Landon. The pic hails from Blumhouse, which has housed a number of Landon’s films including Disturbia, four Paranormal Activity sequels, and the Happy Death Day films. Jason Blum is producing.

Landon wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy. After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Vaughn is repped by WME and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman. Newton, who previously collaborated with Landon and Blum on Paranormal Activity 4, is repped by WME, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad