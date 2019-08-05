Village Roadshow To Develop Stand-Up Comedian Novel ‘A Horse Walks Into A Bar’ As Feature Film

Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned David Grossman’s 2017 Man Booker International Prize-winning novel A Horse Walks Into a Bar, which the studio plans to develop as a feature film.

Village Roadshow will produce the project with Veritas Entertainment Group.

The short novel, first published in Hebrew in 2014, then translated into English and published in the UK in 2016 and the U.S. in 2017, follows the life of a stand-up comic. This is revealed during the course of night’s performance. Between the comedian’s performance and the audience’s reaction, a story unfolds about the stand up’s chilling past.

Grossman is the author of numerous works of fiction, nonfiction and children’s literature, including To the End of the Land. He has been published in The New Yorker and his work has been translated into more than 40 languages. He is the recipient of many prizes, including the French Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the Buxtehuder Bulle in Germany, Rome’s Premio per la Pace e l’Azione Umanitaria, the Premio Ischia–international award for journalism, Israel’s Emet Prize, and the Albatross Prize given by the Günter Grass Foundation.

He is repped by The Deborah Harris Agency.