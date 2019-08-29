‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel To Topline Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Zone 414’

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Fimmel is set to star in the Andrew Baird-directed sci-fi thriller Zone 414. Written by Bryan Edward, the film marks Baird’s feature film directorial debut. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Zone 414 is set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots. When its creator’s daughter goes missing, he hires private investigator David Carmichael (Fimmel), to bring her home. David teams up with Jane, a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., to track down the missing daughter. Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, they rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 and the true purpose behind the “City of Robots.” Principal photography is set to begin in November.

The film is produced by Baird, 23ten’s Martin Brennan, source | management + production’s Jib Polhemus, and Deborah Shaw-Kolar with executive producers Mark Huffam and Bryan Edward Hill.

Fimmel is best known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel’s Vikings. He is currently in production on TNT’s Raised by Wolves directed by Ridley Scott. He can also be seen alongside Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, Jillian Bell, Common, Ken Jeong and John Malkovich in the upcoming comedy El Tonto directed by Charlie Day. His previous credits include Warcraft: The Beginning, Lean on Pete, Maggie’s Plan and A&E’s The Beast.

He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Management 360 and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern. Baird is repped by source | management + production.