‘Vikings’ Creator Michael Hirst Developing Drama ‘Charlemagne’ For Quibi

Quibi has announced its latest drama project. The short-form video platform, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has put into development Charlemagne, a drama based on the wild life of the Roman emperor, from Vikings, Camelot and The Tudors creator Michael Hirst.

Written by Hirst, Charlemagne is based on the wild life of Charlemagne, emperor of the Romans, who united Eastern and Western Europe amidst navigating a salacious, complicated personal life.

Hirst is currently executive producing the sixth and final season of History’s Vikings, which will premiere later this year. Deadline previously reported Hirst and studio MGM Television have been in talks with History about extending the Vikings franchise with a new follow-up series which would continue the Vikings saga. Hirst also has teamed with Sherlock producer Hartswood Films and Wild Bunch TV to adapt Boris Pasternak’s classic novel Doctor Zhivago for TV as an eight-part series.