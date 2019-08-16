‘Vice News Tonight’ Lands At Viceland Cable Network

EXCLUSIVE: Nightly newsmagazine Vice News Tonight is returning to TV on Viceland, the basic cable network joint venture of Vice Media and A+E Networks.

VNT had been looking for a new home after HBO in June opted not to renew the program after also ending Vice’s weekly newsmagazine following a seven-year run. At the time, Vice Media, run by CEO Nancy Dubuc, made a leadership change at the news division, installing Jesse Angelo as news and entertainment chief and parting ways with Josh Tyrangiel.

Angelo is spearheading the new incarnation of VNT on Viceland. The program will serve as a new nightly primetime anchor for the channel, succeeding variety series Vice Live, which was canceled in April after a two-month run.

“VNT is going to a wider audience as we bring it home to our television network and make it the centerpiece of a primetime block built off of the VICE news voice and sensibility, in addition to the award-winning documentary and series programming VICE is known for,” Angelo said. “This bold move shows how much our company believes in this team and now it will have all the support and attention it deserves throughout the VICE ecosystem and beyond.”

In addition to relaunching VNT on Viceland, I hear Vice Media is in conversation with premium and streaming networks about branded news content.

Known for its young appeal, Vice News has 10.1 million subscribers across social platforms and has garnered a slew of Emmy nominations, along with three Peabody awards. While Vice Media cut 10% of its staff in February, the news division has ramped up operations in the past few months by expanding its DC bureau and hiring 12 new correspondents in 2019 as well as branching out into podcasting with El Chapo on Spotify.

VNT on HBO had the youngest median age for a news program, in the mid-40s, which would make it a good fit for Viceland, a Top 10 youngest ad-supported entertainment network.

Viceland would benefit from the addition of a nightly program with brand recognition and established following. The network had gone through ratings challenges and lost one of its most popular programs, Desus & Mero, after the duo left for Showtime.

There have been signs of a potential turnaround. Fueled in part by the breakout success of new docu series Dark Side of the Ring, which ranked as Viceland’s #1 most-watched original series ever among P18-49 and total viewers, the channel in July logged its fourth consecutive months of growth among P18-34 and total viewers.