Viacom And CBS Promote Julia Phelps To Top Communications And Marketing Role

Viacom and CBS have jointly promoted Julia Phelps, a 14-year Viacom veteran, to EVP and Chief Communications and Corporate Marketing Officer of ViacomCBS.

She will continue to report to Bob Bakish, who will head the combined company when its $30 billion, all-stock merger is completed, likely by the end of the year.

Dana McClintock, who has led communications for CBS, will continue in that role in relation to all CBS-branded businesses. His new portfolio will match that of Joe Ianniello, who is set to become the top exec overseeing CBS properties.

Viacom’s Justin Dini will continue to lead corporate communications and will report to Phelps, as has been the structure in the pre-merger period.

In April 2017, Viacom named Phelps SVP of Communications & Culture. Her duties involved corporate communications and marketing, corporate responsibility, special events and Viacom’s internal creative agency, Catalyst. She oversaw the development of Viacom’s corporate mission, vision and values; the global launch of Spark, a next-generation town hall for employees; and Generation Change, a global platform designed for young people.

Phelps previously was EVP of Communications at Viacom International Media Networks (Bakish’s previous perch). She led VIMN’s internal and external communications efforts for Viacom’s international brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Channel, VH1, Colors and Channel 5. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications for VIMN and as VP of Corporate Communications for Viacom. Phelps first joined Viacom in 2005 from New York-based agency DeVries Public Relations.

“Julia has been a vital force in shaping and communicating Viacom’s strategy, and revitalizing its vibrant culture and dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit,” Bakish said. “Her leadership and skill in communicating and driving change will be invaluable as we bring together the talented teams of CBS and Viacom.”

The Phelps news follows Wednesday’s appointment of Anthony DiClemente as head of investor relations.

