Viacom And CBS Name Anthony DiClemente Head Of Investor Relations For Merging Company

Viacom and CBS have jointly named Anthony DiClemente as EVP of investor relations for the merging company, continuing in the position he has held at CBS since June.

DiClemente, formerly a longtime Wall Street analyst, will report to Christina Spade, who was announced earlier this month as CFO of the combined entity. Viacom and CBS expect their $30 billion, all-stock transaction to close by the end of the year. Both companies share the same controlling shareholder, National Amusements, and operated as units of the same parent company from 2000 to 2006.

In his new role, DiClemente will coordinate and oversee outreach strategies to investors as well as refining the newly combined company’s corporate strategy and competitive positioning.

“I am thrilled that Anthony will step into this key leadership position at the newly unified company,” Spade said in the official announcement. “His deep knowledge of our business, his vast research experience, and the relationships he’s built with investors during his time as a Wall Street analyst covering the media industry will be invaluable to us and the future of our company.”

Before joining CBS in June, DiClemente was senior managing director at Evercore Group. Prior to Evercore, he also worked as an analyst for Nomura Instinet, Barclays and Lehman Brothers.