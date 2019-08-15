VES Awards Honorees Include Walt Disney, Stanley Kubrick & Stan Lee

Walt Disney, Stanley Kubrick, and Stan Lee are the 2019 inductees into the Visual Effects Society Hall of Fame for their towering contributions to screen spectacle and the pursuit of wondrous, effects-enhanced storytelling.

The VES Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of “a select group of professionals and pioneers who have played a significant role in advancing the field of visual effects by invention, science, contribution or avocation of the art, science, technology and/or communications.”

Few individuals qualify for induction as much as this year’s three inductees, who are led by Disney (1901-1966), the visionary entrepreneur and pioneering force in American entertainment and popular culture. The 26-time Oscar winner in film also gave the world Disneyland and launched one of television’s first great franchises, The Wonderful World of Disney, which aired weekly for more than four decades.

Visual Effects Society

Kubrick (1928-1999) remains a revered figure of fascination two decades after his death and his legacy — as the grand-scale visionary director of 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, Paths of Glory, Dr. Strangelove, and Full Metal Jacket — has only grown in stature.

Lee (1922-2018) is the most famous figure in the history of the American comic book and as a writer his prodigious body of work spans eight different decades. The Marvel Comics icon co-created hundreds of characters, among them Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Black Panther, the Silver Surfer, and Nick Fury.

“Our VES honorees represent a group of exceptional artists, innovators and professionals who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects,” said Mike Chambers, VES Board Chair. “We are proud to recognize those who helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”

The VES, the global professional society for specialized visual effects sector, also announced that Susan Thurmond O’Neal will receive the 2019 VES Founders Award. O’Neal has served as a member of the VES global Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and has been a linchpin of the Society’s expansion by leading the bi-annual membership review and approval process.

VFX supervisor Michael Fink will be honored with a Lifetime VES Membership. Fink’s stellar career began with The China Syndrome and his credits include Avatar, Life of Pi, Tree of Life, Braveheart Mars Atacks!, X-Men, and Batman Returns.

Mike Brodersen, an owner of FotoKem and the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, will be honored with an Honorary VES Membership. In addition to its digital prowess, FotoKem is one of the last remaining full-service film laboratories in the world.

The names of this year’s VES Fellows will be announced later. The honorees and Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at a special reception in October.