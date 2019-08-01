Universal Lands Action Spec ‘Versus’ By Alex Litvak & Michael Finch; ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Helmer David Leitch & Kelly McCormick Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has preemptively acquired the action spec script Versus. The script by Alex Litvak & Michael Finch is described as a high concept international thriller that has a badass Running Man meets Bloodsport vibe.

The scribes previously sold Medieval to Sony and they wrote Predators and the upcoming Masters of The Universe. Litvak’s credits also include The Three Musketeers and Finch’s include American Assassin.

David Leitch, director of the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Kelly McCormick will produce for their Universal-based 87North Productions banner. Litvak and Finch will executive produce. Leitch directed Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and co-directed John Wick. McCormick was exec producer on Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and served as producer on Atomic Blonde.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee for the studio.

Litvak is represented by Fourth Wall Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Finch is represented by Verve.