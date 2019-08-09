‘Veronica Mars’ Jason Dohring, Zachary Gordon Cast In ‘Violet’ Drama Starring Olivia Munn

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Dohring and Zachary Gordon are set to appear opposite Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and Luke Bracey in Justine Bateman’s indie drama, Violet.

It centers around a rising film executive (Munn) who lives according to the Voice (Theroux) in her head, until unexpectedly realizing the truth – it’s been lying about everything.

The Veronica Mars star will play Harry White, a partner at Phoenix Circle Films who has a strong and productive filmmaking relationship with Violet having funded many of her films. Gordon, best known for starring in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films, will play Bradley, a young film executive, accustomed to other people doing his work, which means his boss, Violet picks up his slack.

Bateman is producing the pic under her Section 5 banner with Michael Jones and Larry Hummel. Cassian Elwes is the executive producer.

Dohring is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment, while Gordon is repped by ROAR and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.