‘Veep’ Star Tony Hale Joins Winston Duke & Bill Skarsgård In ‘Nine Days’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy-winning Veep actor Tony Hale has come aboard the indie drama, Nine Days, joining a cast that includes star Winston Duke (Black Panther) as well as Zazie Beetz (Deadpool, Atlanta), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), David Rysdahl (Netflix’s The Family), and Bill Skarsgard (It, It Chapter Two).

Edson Oda wrote and is directing the film. The plot follows a reclusive man (Duke) who, in a house, distant from the reality we know, interviews prospective candidates, a personification of human souls (Beetz, Skarsgård, Wong & Rysdahl) – for the privilege that he once had. To be born. Hale, who recently picked up his sixth Emmy nom for his role as Gary Walsh on the critically acclaimed HBO series, will play Alexander, a jovial soul, desperate to prove he should be given the opportunity of life.

Mandalay’s Jason Michael Berman, Nowhere’s Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall, Juniper’s Matthew Lindner and Datari Turner of Datari Turner Productions are producing the pic.

Exec producers are MACRO’s Charles D. King and Kim Roth, The Space Program’s Gus Deardoff, Mansa Productions’ Kellon Akeem and Dwight Howard, Oak Street’s Renée Frigo and Beth Hubbard, 30WEST’s Trevor Groth, Duke, Mandalay’s Will Raynor, Nowhere’s Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi, and Caroline Connor, Mark G. Mathis, Mark Stevens and Larry Weinberg.

Hale can be heard in Disney’s Toy Story 4, voicing the role of Forky, as well as Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2. He also produced the forthcoming Netflix animated series Archibald’s Next Big Thing, which will feature the voices of Rosamund Pike, Adam Pally, Chelsea Kane, Jordan Fisher and Kari Wahlgren.

Hale is repped by UTA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, and Rogers and Cowan