‘Veep’s Sam Richardson Joins Chris Pratt In ‘Ghost Draft’ Sci-Fi

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Richardson, best known for his role as Richard Splett on HBO’s Emmy-winning series, Veep, has boarded the Skydance Media and Paramount sci-fi thriller, which is currently titled Ghost Draft (working title). Chris McKay is directing the pic which stars Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski. J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin are also in talks to join the live-action feature.

Written by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, the plot follows a husband and father who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner are producing the project while Rob Cowan serves as executive producer.

Richardson is coming off of the final season of Veep, which aired its last episode in May. The show is up for eight Emmy awards including outstanding comedy series once again. Richardson can currently be seen in Universal’s raunchy comedy Good Boys, which is enjoying a successful opening weekend with over $21 million made at the domestic box office.

Up next for Richardson is the Warner Bros action-comedy Super Intelligence, with Melissa McCarthy, and Promising Young Woman from Focus Features. He’s repped by UTA and Artists First.